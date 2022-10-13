 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming Mike Flanagan project 'The Fall of the House of Usher' release

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Netflix upcoming Mike Flanagan project The Fall of the House of Usher release
Netflix upcoming Mike Flanagan project 'The Fall of the House of Usher' release

Mike Flanagan is returning to Netflix with another horror show titled The Fall of the House of Usher.

The upcoming horror genre series is expected to release next year, in 2023.

The Fall of the House of Usher is directed by the incredible mind behind of some best horror shows Mike Flanagan. He is known for his directorial work on Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor series, and Haunting of Hill House.

The story of the haunting house series was written by Edgar Allan Poe for Burton Gentleman Magazine.

Then, it was included in Edgar's collection of published stories book Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque.

On June 9th, Mike confirmed that the filming of the series was eventually wrapped through his tweet.

He tweeted, "We wrapped production on The Fall of the House of Usher, closing a huge chapter of my life. I’ve worked in Vancouver almost nonstop since BLY MANOR in 2019."

The series starring cast includes Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, and Michael Trucco.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation
George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’
Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day

Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day
BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid

BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid
Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’

Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’
Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW
Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm

Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm
Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics

Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics
Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch

Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend King Charles' coronation after Archie snub?

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend King Charles' coronation after Archie snub?
Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
Taylor Swift gushes over new collab with Lana Del Rey on ‘Snow on the Beach’

Taylor Swift gushes over new collab with Lana Del Rey on ‘Snow on the Beach’