Thursday Oct 13 2022
Narendra Modi says India is in 'pain' as Camilla gets 'Koh-i-Noor' diamond

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla's coronation is raising objections from three countries, including India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party admits that Camilla getting Koh-i-noor diamond has “transported a few Indians back to the days of the British Empire”.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Modi's representative said: “The coronation of Camilla and the use of the crown jewel Koh-i-Noor brings back painful memories of the colonial past.

“Most Indians have very little memory of the oppressive past. Five to six generations of Indians suffered under multiple foreign rules for over five centuries.”

The spokesman added: “Recent occasions, like Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the coronation of the new Queen Camilla and the use of the Koh-i-Noor do transport a few Indians back to the days of the British Empire in India.”

Meanwhile, Mail+ conjectures the diamond may not be a part of the May ceremony due to its "political sensitivities” and “significant nervousness” around its origins.

