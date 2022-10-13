Princess Eugenie shares unseen photos with Jack Brooksbank to mark fourth wedding anniversary

Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday.



Eugenie took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with the husband from their wedding to mark their special day.

She also shared a heartfelt message on her wedding anniversary.

Sharing the romantic note, Eugenie said, “Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting..” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on October 12, 2018.

The couple share son August together.

Royal fans also took an opportunity to send their sweet wishes to the couple.