 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Christine McGuinness admits she's really nervous about attending NTAs in light of her separation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Christine McGuinness admits shes really nervous about attending NTAs in light of her separation
Christine McGuinness admits she's really nervous about attending NTAs in light of her separation

Christine McGuinness makes a daring confession right after her split from her husband Paddy.

The former model Christine, 34, has admitted she is 'really not fine' and 'not a hundred percent' since her separation as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to give her followers a life update, explaining she's really nervous about attending the NTAs on Thursday in light of their separation.

The model and TV personality, who is mum to Paddy's three children and was with him for eleven years before the couple announced their shock split in August, filmed herself sitting in the car while enjoying a coffee.

A nervous Christine said: 'Hey everyone I just thought I'd come on and say hey. It's been a while. I know I've been quiet. I've had loads going on which I know most of you are aware of.

'Loads of you have been checking in on me which I really really appreciate. Thankyou so much. I'll be honest.

'I'm not going to lie. I'm not going to come on and say "I'm fine. I'm just having a little quiet time". I'm really not fine.

'There's been far too much on my plate recently, but I'm doing OK. I'm having more good days than bad and I've missed talking of myself on here. I talk to myself every single day but I didn't realise how much I used Instagram as like an outlet.

She added: ' Before I used to come on and just chat rubbish every day, and I miss doing that so I'm going to try and be a little bit more active.

'At the moment I'm not feeling completely a 100 per cent myself so I probably will keep having little quiet times, but I am doing Ok.'

Christine is due to walk the red carpet for the National Television Awards this Thursday night.

She admitted she was anxious about going there as Paddy will also attend.

She said, before covering her face with her hand: 'On a brighter note, I'm going to the NTAs tomorrow. I'm a nominee for the documentary me and Patrick made with our children and I'm really anxious. I'm quite nervous, just because of everything. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’
King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation
Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’

Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’
George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’
Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day

Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day
BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid

BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid
Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’

Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’
Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW
Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm

Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm
Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics

Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics
Princess Beatrice stuns onlookers amid date with husband Edoardo Mapelli

Princess Beatrice stuns onlookers amid date with husband Edoardo Mapelli