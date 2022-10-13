 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently blasted by a commentator who claimed that the couple looked for an opportunity to go against the royal family.

GB News columnist Dan Wootton wrote in a Daily Mail column that the “Sussex Survivor Squad” once made a “herculean bid to keep Meghan Markle happy as a new member of the British royal family, only to see their efforts burnt down time and again by the American actress and her deeply unhappy husband Prince Harry.”

“It’s easy to understand why many of the previously devoted courtiers are now convinced the couple were on a self-destruct mission from day one, looking for any slight, aggrievement or apparent discrimination to weaponize against the institution that was working so hard to appease them,” he continued.

“These staff members, many of whom had personally devastating exits from the employ of the Sussexes, have been unable to speak publicly, even to correct the record, constrained by draconian confidentiality provisions of working for the royal family, including the Official Secrets Act,” Dan added.

