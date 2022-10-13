Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’

File Footage

Kanye West said he is “happy” to have crossed the line while addressing his recent controversial anti-semitic remarks.



In a conversation with Page Six, the rapper talked about the brands that have dropped him following his social media weekend tirade including Adidas and JP Morgan Chase.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic,” the Praise God hit-maker told the publication.

“I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” he added before calling himself “the richest black man in American history.”

Candace Owen broke the news earlier today that Chase has given West until December 2022 to find himself a new bank.

“I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank,” the influencer penned on twitter with an attached picture of the notice.