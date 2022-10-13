Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'off to work' picture with son Jeh

Thursday Oct 13, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture with baby Jeh, as the two leave for work together in London.
Kapoor, in the picture wore, a white coloured-hoodie with a light blue denim jeans and white shoes. She opted for a pony tail as her hairstyle and supported her look with a pair of cool sunglasses.
On the other hand, Jehangir Ali Khan walked beside his mother holding her hand, wearing a black sweater with a pair of black pants and black shoes. Baby Jeh also wore a pair sunglasses, just like mother Kareena.
Bebo shared the picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it: “Off to work with my Boy… but a quick Pose befor we leave… #Jeh baba #Kaam pe chalo.”
The mother-son duo looked extremely adorable as they posed for the picture while walking in the hotel corridor in London.
On the work front, the 3 idiots actress is working on Hansal Mehta’s upcoming yet-untitled film. but the plot revealed so far says that it is going to be murder mystery. Moreover, she has The Devotion of Suspect X opposite Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma lined up next, reported PinkVilla.