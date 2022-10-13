 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'off to work' picture with son Jeh

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Kareena Kapoor has been signed for Hansal Mehtas next film
Kareena Kapoor has been signed for Hansal Mehta's next film

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture with baby Jeh, as the two leave for work together in London.

Kapoor, in the picture wore, a white coloured-hoodie with a light blue denim jeans and white shoes. She opted for a pony tail as her hairstyle and supported her look with a pair of cool sunglasses.

On the other hand, Jehangir Ali Khan walked beside his mother holding her hand, wearing a black sweater with a pair of black pants and black shoes. Baby Jeh also wore a pair sunglasses, just like mother Kareena.

Bebo shared the picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it: “Off to work with my Boy… but a quick Pose befor we leave… #Jeh baba #Kaam pe chalo.”

The mother-son duo looked extremely adorable as they posed for the picture while walking in the hotel corridor in London.

On the work front, the 3 idiots actress is working on Hansal Mehta’s upcoming yet-untitled film. but the plot revealed so far says that it is going to be murder mystery. Moreover, she has The Devotion of Suspect X opposite Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma lined up next, reported PinkVilla.   

More From Showbiz:

Tabu reveals Akshay Khanna's character poster from 'Drishyam 2'

Tabu reveals Akshay Khanna's character poster from 'Drishyam 2'
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'and 'Pathaan's' teaser to release on the same date

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'and 'Pathaan's' teaser to release on the same date
Ayushmann Khurrana credits Kishore Kumar for 'Dream Girl 2'

Ayushmann Khurrana credits Kishore Kumar for 'Dream Girl 2'
Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!

Shekhar Ravjiani on 'Pathaan's' music: 'It's definitely gonna blow up!
Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Mahira Khan looked drop dead gorgeous at the premier of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Nora Fatehi faces backlash after saying Brad Pitt slid into her DMs

Nora Fatehi faces backlash after saying Brad Pitt slid into her DMs
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: Delving into Bilal Lashari’s complex characters

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’: Delving into Bilal Lashari’s complex characters

Ranveer Singh says he wants to be like Amitabh Bachchan

Ranveer Singh says he wants to be like Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Padukone says people thought her depression was a promotion stunt

Deepika Padukone says people thought her depression was a promotion stunt
Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon says her students call her

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon says her students call her "Kriti's mom" now
The Legend of Maula Jatt: A Glimpse into the premiere night

The Legend of Maula Jatt: A Glimpse into the premiere night
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Mahira Khan declares 'Mukkho is all about LOVE'

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Mahira Khan declares 'Mukkho is all about LOVE'