Friday Oct 14 2022
Kim Kardashian paid 'tribute' to grandma before 'creepy' intimacy with Pete

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian says she paid tribute to her grandmother MJ with Pete Davidson.

Kim, who has famously talked about her ex-boyfriend Pete's love life in public

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim told grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon: "You know what's so crazy?" 

She continued: "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

"I know that's really creepy," she added with a laugh.

She continued: "How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"

Kim and Pete broke up this August after nine months of dating each other.

