Memoir publishers 'forcing' Prince Harry's hand over memoir release?

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry is starting to 'regret' his position on the bombshell memoir but is being 'held up' by the men in black controlling his contract.



Royal biographer and famed author of The Palace Papers issued these insights in her interview with OK!

She began by telling the outlet, "I wouldn't be surprised if he feels [it's a mistake] but the truck has rolled along."

"It's not just the advance. The publisher has a lot staked on it. I think it's a huge problem for them. I feel really bad for him at the moment."

"If he doesn't do the book I think it's a real mess, business-wise, and if he does do the book it will really alienate him from his family."

Before concluding she added, "No matter how bad things are, no one wants to be alienated from their family."