 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK Lisa creates history as female solo artist: Check out

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

BLACKPINKs Lisa creates history as female solo artist: Check out
BLACKPINK's Lisa creates history as female solo artist: Check out

BLACKPINK's Lisa creates history as female solo artist with album Lalisa.

On October 14, Allkpop reported that BLACKPINK’s Lisa hit solo album Lalisa had surpassed 800 million streams on Spotify.

With this achievement, BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes the fastest K-pop female soloist and the first Asian solo artist to achieve this milestone.

A year later, Lisa debuted as a solo artist with a single album Lalisa that features two songs, Lalisa and Money.

Recently, Lisa received a VMA(Music Video Music) International Award for their album Lalisa and becomes the first K-pop solo artist to win this achievement.

For those unversed, Lisa is a rapper and singer, a member of the famous K-pop girl band BLACKPINK.

Lisa debuted with album Lalisa as a solo artist on September 10, 2021, and was released under YG Entertainment.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment

Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment
Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’

Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’
Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles

Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles
Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal
Brad Pitt turned to art to overcome ‘misery’ after Angelina Jolie split

Brad Pitt turned to art to overcome ‘misery’ after Angelina Jolie split
Harry Styles plans Halloween celebrations with Olivia Wilde’s kids

Harry Styles plans Halloween celebrations with Olivia Wilde’s kids
Netflix turning Diana into 'diamond-wearing schemer'

Netflix turning Diana into 'diamond-wearing schemer'
Netflix accused of 'emotionally scarring' Prince Harry

Netflix accused of 'emotionally scarring' Prince Harry
‘Dahmer’ makers deny claims of showing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ‘sympathetic’

‘Dahmer’ makers deny claims of showing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ‘sympathetic’
Queen Margrethe to strip Princess Mary’s children of titles?

Queen Margrethe to strip Princess Mary’s children of titles?
King Charles will ‘choose Camilla’ if Prince Harry ‘forces’ him to pick side

King Charles will ‘choose Camilla’ if Prince Harry ‘forces’ him to pick side

Meghan Markle 'crushing' scream at staff member unearthed: 'Treated harshly'

Meghan Markle 'crushing' scream at staff member unearthed: 'Treated harshly'