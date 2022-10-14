BLACKPINK Lisa creates history as female solo artist: Check out

BLACKPINK's Lisa creates history as female solo artist: Check out

BLACKPINK's Lisa creates history as female solo artist with album Lalisa.



On October 14, Allkpop reported that BLACKPINK’s Lisa hit solo album Lalisa had surpassed 800 million streams on Spotify.

With this achievement, BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes the fastest K-pop female soloist and the first Asian solo artist to achieve this milestone.

A year later, Lisa debuted as a solo artist with a single album Lalisa that features two songs, Lalisa and Money.

Recently, Lisa received a VMA(Music Video Music) International Award for their album Lalisa and becomes the first K-pop solo artist to win this achievement.

For those unversed, Lisa is a rapper and singer, a member of the famous K-pop girl band BLACKPINK.



Lisa debuted with album Lalisa as a solo artist on September 10, 2021, and was released under YG Entertainment.