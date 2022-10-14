Meghan Markle 'crushing' scream at staff member unearthed: 'Treated harshly'

Meghan Markle is accused of making a 'crushing' comment on a royal aide.



The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry in 2018, allegedly bullied a staff member covering the royal wedding.

Speaking to Palace Confidential expert Valentine Low reveals the words Meghan used to bully the staffer.

"Listen, if there is anybody else I can get to do this, I would." the Duchess told the aide as per Mr Low.

He added: "When she started, Harry knew her well, and liked her and she liked Harry. Sam [Cohen] is an incredible problem solver, she's a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult. She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn't normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly."



Meghan eventually left the royal fold in 2020. She, along with husband Prince Harry now lives in US.