 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'crushing' scream at staff member unearthed: 'Treated harshly'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Meghan Markle is accused of making a 'crushing' comment on a royal aide.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry in 2018, allegedly bullied a staff member covering the royal wedding.

Speaking to Palace Confidential expert Valentine Low reveals the words Meghan used to bully the staffer.

"Listen, if there is anybody else I can get to do this, I would." the Duchess told the aide as per Mr Low.

He added: "When she started, Harry knew her well, and liked her and she liked Harry. Sam [Cohen] is an incredible problem solver, she's a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult. She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn't normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly."

Meghan eventually left the royal fold in 2020. She, along with husband Prince Harry now lives in US.

More From Entertainment:

Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles

Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles
Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal
Brad Pitt turned to art to overcome ‘misery’ after Angelina Jolie split

Brad Pitt turned to art to overcome ‘misery’ after Angelina Jolie split
Harry Styles plans Halloween celebrations with Olivia Wilde’s kids

Harry Styles plans Halloween celebrations with Olivia Wilde’s kids
Netflix accused of 'emotionally scarring' Prince Harry

Netflix accused of 'emotionally scarring' Prince Harry
‘Dahmer’ makers deny claims of showing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ‘sympathetic’

‘Dahmer’ makers deny claims of showing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ‘sympathetic’
Queen Margrethe to strip Princess Mary’s children of titles?

Queen Margrethe to strip Princess Mary’s children of titles?
King Charles will ‘choose Camilla’ if Prince Harry ‘forces’ him to pick side

King Charles will ‘choose Camilla’ if Prince Harry ‘forces’ him to pick side

Victoria Beckham reveals her feelings about son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Victoria Beckham reveals her feelings about son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Meghan Markle told to stop living off her 'grievance brand': 'Find something new'

Meghan Markle told to stop living off her 'grievance brand': 'Find something new'
American Music Awards: K-pop artist nominees list of 2022 announced

American Music Awards: K-pop artist nominees list of 2022 announced
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confusing Netflix by 'contradicting' royal intel

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confusing Netflix by 'contradicting' royal intel