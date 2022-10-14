 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix turning Diana into 'diamond-wearing schemer'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

File Footage

Netflix is currently being called out for showcasing King Charles as an 'unfeeling brute' that leaves 'collateral damage' in his wake.

This claim has been made by royal columnist Jan Moir, in his brand new piece for the Daily Mail.

Moir began by saying, "Art is one thing, duplicitous emotional embroidery for the sake of dramatic plot lines is another. I thought it was shameful at the time, and still do now."

"This week we learn that the fifth series will continue in the same vein: the Queen is still a cold fish; Charles is an unfeeling brute; mad, marginalised Diana is a diamond-wearing schemer; and their children are collateral damage as the War of the Waleses plunges onwards, finally ending in divorce and separate quests for personal happiness."

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’

Khloe Kardashian gives health update after skin cancer scare: ‘Worst is over’
Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles

Camilla only need 'half-raised eyebrow' to get work done for King Charles
Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp verdict with 16-point appeal
Brad Pitt turned to art to overcome ‘misery’ after Angelina Jolie split

Brad Pitt turned to art to overcome ‘misery’ after Angelina Jolie split
Harry Styles plans Halloween celebrations with Olivia Wilde’s kids

Harry Styles plans Halloween celebrations with Olivia Wilde’s kids
Netflix accused of 'emotionally scarring' Prince Harry

Netflix accused of 'emotionally scarring' Prince Harry
‘Dahmer’ makers deny claims of showing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ‘sympathetic’

‘Dahmer’ makers deny claims of showing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ‘sympathetic’
Queen Margrethe to strip Princess Mary’s children of titles?

Queen Margrethe to strip Princess Mary’s children of titles?
King Charles will ‘choose Camilla’ if Prince Harry ‘forces’ him to pick side

King Charles will ‘choose Camilla’ if Prince Harry ‘forces’ him to pick side

Meghan Markle 'crushing' scream at staff member unearthed: 'Treated harshly'

Meghan Markle 'crushing' scream at staff member unearthed: 'Treated harshly'

Victoria Beckham reveals her feelings about son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Victoria Beckham reveals her feelings about son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz marriage

Meghan Markle told to stop living off her 'grievance brand': 'Find something new'

Meghan Markle told to stop living off her 'grievance brand': 'Find something new'