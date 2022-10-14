Netflix turning Diana into 'diamond-wearing schemer'

File Footage

Netflix is currently being called out for showcasing King Charles as an 'unfeeling brute' that leaves 'collateral damage' in his wake.



This claim has been made by royal columnist Jan Moir, in his brand new piece for the Daily Mail.

Moir began by saying, "Art is one thing, duplicitous emotional embroidery for the sake of dramatic plot lines is another. I thought it was shameful at the time, and still do now."

"This week we learn that the fifth series will continue in the same vein: the Queen is still a cold fish; Charles is an unfeeling brute; mad, marginalised Diana is a diamond-wearing schemer; and their children are collateral damage as the War of the Waleses plunges onwards, finally ending in divorce and separate quests for personal happiness."