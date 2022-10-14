Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to debut their much-awaited Netflix docu-series in early December.

However, multiple sources have claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s stories are ‘contradictory’ in the upcoming docu-series.

Sources said Netflix and the series’ filmmakers were confused by some of the comments that the Sussex couple made, as they appeared to contradict what Harry has written in his book and his wife said on camera.

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue,” a senior Netflix source told Page Six.

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests (to filmmakers) to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project,” the source added.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, reportedly wanted to hold the Netflix series until next year to make necessary changes to it.

However, Netflix chiefs insisted to stream the docu-series in Dec. after the fifth season of The Crown, which launches November 5.

Harry and Meghan are believed to have talked about the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on camera.

“Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio — all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform,” a Netflix source added.

Meanwhile, Harry’s memoir publication date has not been revealed yet.