Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report

File Footage

The Royal Family is reportedly waiting with 'baited breath' and 'is trembling' at the thought of what Prince Harry will release.



This claim has been brought to light by royal columnist Jan Moir in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

Moir began by saying, "Having a version of their most personal moments fictionalised, then lavishly distributed to an audience who have demonstrated in the past that they do not know the difference between make-believe and reality seems a very piercing, and very modern, form of cruelty."

"Would Netflix dare to do this to any other prominent family? The Murdochs? The Beckhams? The Rainiers? The Trump-Kushners? The House of Bourbon? I wonder."

"In the meantime, there is nothing much the senior royals can do, except sit with a trembling finger on the remote control while Prince Harry and Netflix do their worst."