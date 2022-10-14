 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Farhan Akhtar pens down a birthday wish for sister Zoya Akhtar

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Farhan Akhtars directorial film Jee Le Zaraa features Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif
Farhan Akhtar's directorial film 'Jee Le Zaraa' features Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif

Actor/director Farhan Akhtar writes a small, yet cute birthday wish for sister Zoya Akhtar as she celebrates her 50th birthday today.

The actor posted a picture, where Zoya could be seen choking Farhan in a quirky way while Farhan struggles to smile and pose for the picture.

He captioned the picture: “Yes! Yes I love you. Happy birthday @zoieakhtar. May life give you all you desire and cherry on top.”

Shibani Dandekar, Farhan’s wife also commented on the picture, wrote: “Happy birthday Zo” followed by read heart emoticons.

A few actresses from the film fraternity also wished the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Happy Birthday Zoya.” Whereas Amrita Rao commented: “Happy happy birthday darling Zo.”

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are children of famous screenwriter/lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Zoya, by profession, is a screenwriter/director. Her few hit film are namely: Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

As an actor, she made a small appearance in the famous Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

On the work front, Zoya Akhtar is currently working on The Archies, reports NDTV.

More From Showbiz:

Gauri Shinde confirms there will be no sequel to 'English Vinglish'

Gauri Shinde confirms there will be no sequel to 'English Vinglish'
Rakul Preet Singh says competition pushes her to do better

Rakul Preet Singh says competition pushes her to do better
Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer out now

Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Trailer out now
Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story

Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Anand L Rai's next love story
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie Review: 'Good content but less comedic'

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' movie Review: 'Good content but less comedic'

Priyanka shows off her henna-covered hand bearing Nick Jonas initials on Karwa Chauth

Priyanka shows off her henna-covered hand bearing Nick Jonas initials on Karwa Chauth
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' a cornucopia of valor & extravagance in rural Pakistan

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' a cornucopia of valor & extravagance in rural Pakistan
Sana Fakhar officially announces divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri

Sana Fakhar officially announces divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri
Rohit Saraf responds to being called a national crush: 'I really enjoy it'

Rohit Saraf responds to being called a national crush: 'I really enjoy it'
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'off to work' picture with son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'off to work' picture with son Jeh
Tabu reveals Akshay Khanna's character poster from 'Drishyam 2'

Tabu reveals Akshay Khanna's character poster from 'Drishyam 2'
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Pathaan' teaser to release on the same date

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Pathaan' teaser to release on the same date