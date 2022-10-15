 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix 40 best horror movies and series to watch for the spooky season

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Netflix top 40 best horror list
Netflix top 40 best horror list

Netflix horror streams increase twofold as soon as fall starts as they are the quintessential source of entertainment during the spooky season. 

The list below contains a wide array of content in the horror genre, as well as horror comedies for the faint-hearted.

Checkout the 40 best Horror movies and series list in no particular order, on Netflix right now:

  1. There’s Someone Inside Your House
  2. Before I Wake
  3. The Babysitter
  4. Verónica
  5. 1922
  6. The Conjuring 2
  7. The Wretched
  8.  Hush
  9.  Cargo
  10. Under the Shadow
  11. Cam
  12. Fear Street Part 1: 1994
  13. The Ritual
  14.  Crimson Peak
  15. Fear Street Part Three: 1666
  16. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
  17. Ravenous
  18. Creep 2
  19. Ouija: Origin of Evil
  20. Unfriended
  21. The Platform
  22. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
  23.  Apostle
  24.  Oats Studio – Vol. 1
  25. Gerald’s Game
  26.  Creep
  27.  1BR
  28.  It: Chapter One
  29.  The Mist
  30.  It Follows
  31. Midnight Mass
  32. Little Evil
  33. The Haunting of Hill House
  34. Raw
  35. His House
  36.  Day Shift
  37. The Rental
  38. Till Death
  39.  Alive
  40. Fear Street Part Two: 1978

More From Entertainment:

Royal Mail unveils plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs

Royal Mail unveils plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs
BTS reunites for a concert

BTS reunites for a concert

Olivia Wilde says she has not 'abandoned' her babies for Harry Styles love

Olivia Wilde says she has not 'abandoned' her babies for Harry Styles love
Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck welcome another baby boy

Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck welcome another baby boy
Buckingham Palace wants to drop 'Consort', call King Charles wife 'Queen Camilla'

Buckingham Palace wants to drop 'Consort', call King Charles wife 'Queen Camilla'
Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki snuck in each other's room like 'little mice at night'

Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki snuck in each other's room like 'little mice at night'
'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein

'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein
Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death: Watch

Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death: Watch
King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

King Charles will be ruthless if Harry and Meghan continue with 'unfair attacks' says expert

King Charles will be ruthless if Harry and Meghan continue with 'unfair attacks' says expert

Queen Elizabeth made a plan for Prince Andrew before her death: report

Queen Elizabeth made a plan for Prince Andrew before her death: report

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on feud with Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on feud with Candace Cameron Bure