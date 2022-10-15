Netflix 40 best horror movies and series to watch for the spooky season

Netflix horror streams increase twofold as soon as fall starts as they are the quintessential source of entertainment during the spooky season.
The list below contains a wide array of content in the horror genre, as well as horror comedies for the faint-hearted.
Checkout the 40 best Horror movies and series list in no particular order, on Netflix right now:
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- Before I Wake
- The Babysitter
- Verónica
- 1922
- The Conjuring 2
- The Wretched
- Hush
- Cargo
- Under the Shadow
- Cam
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994
- The Ritual
- Crimson Peak
- Fear Street Part Three: 1666
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Ravenous
- Creep 2
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Unfriended
- The Platform
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Apostle
- Oats Studio – Vol. 1
- Gerald’s Game
- Creep
- 1BR
- It: Chapter One
- The Mist
- It Follows
- Midnight Mass
- Little Evil
- The Haunting of Hill House
- Raw
- His House
- Day Shift
- The Rental
- Till Death
- Alive
- Fear Street Part Two: 1978