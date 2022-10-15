Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham enjoy luxury shopping trip

Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham exuded couple goals as they enjoyed a luxury shopping spree.

The couple were photographed together with their new pet pooch in swanky Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The Bates Motel actress briefly snatched the poodle pup - which they named Lamb - from Brooklyn's clutches to plant a kiss on its fluffy white face.

Nicola and Brooklyn held hands as they made their way toward the Bottega Veneta store on Rodeo Drive.

The heiress, 27, put her toned tummy on display as she wore a bustier top styled with baggy drawstring trousers and platform boots.



Brooklyn, who is the son of soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham, kept comfy in a black zip-up hoodie and denim jeans.

The couple debuted Lamb in a series of black-and-white snaps that were shared to Nicola's Instagram on Saturday, October 8.

The photos come after Nicola squashed feud rumours with her beau's family after attending her mother-in-law's Paris Fashion Week runway show last week.



