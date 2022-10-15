 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Queen Elizabeth made a plan for Prince Andrew before her death: report

Queen Elizabeth made plans for Prince Andrew's finances before her death that will prevent the royal family from kicking him out of Windsor Castle, according to a report.

Daily Express reported that the Queen's favorite son lives with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson in the Royal Lodge, a Grade II listed house in Windsor Great Park.

Speaking on the Royal Beat podcast, the Mirror's Royal Editor, Russell Myers, said Andrew and Sarah "won't be getting kicked out" of Windsor.

Myers claimed that the Queen will have "looked after" Andrew, as there has been "discussion" about his finances and lifestyle following the monarch's death.

He added: "There's been a lot of discussion about where Andrew's money will come from, how he will finance his lifestyle, but the Queen will have looked after him."

The podcast panel also included The Sunday Times' Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah and The Sun's Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards.

