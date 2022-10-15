 
King Charles wants to 'bury some secrets forever', fearful of Prince Harry memoir

King Charles wants to bury ‘some secrets’ forever as he ascends to throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.

According to a report by the OK Magazine, the new monarch is panicking over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir before the Duke of Sussex goes public with his story.

The report quoting Radar says, "He (King Charles) knows that Harry holds the key to a closet full of dark secrets. It goes way deeper than simply Harry calling Charles on TV a bad father."

He is also fearful that "whatever Harry spills could now jeopardize his reign" the Radar reported citing a royal source.

Meanwhile, royal author Katie Nicholl has said Harry’s tell-all poses a “threat” to the royals.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I think the greatest threat, and the greatest concern certainly for the royals, is the forthcoming autobiography by Prince Harry, which has, of course, caused a lot of consternation in royal circles. A lot of concern among senior royal sources and palace aides because, quite simply, they don’t know what to expect.”

