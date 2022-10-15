 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Prince Andrew future secured by Queen with safe plan: 'Looked after him'

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Prince Andrew future life will be strictly followed under a contingency plan from the Queen.

The deceased monarch has put in place a strategy for the Duke of York's finances despite stripping his titles, says expert

Speaking on the Royal Beat podcast, royal expert Russell Myers declares Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson "won't be getting kicked out" of Windsor.

He added: "There's been a lot of discussion about where Andrew's money will come from, how he will finance his lifestyle, but the Queen will have looked after him."

This comes after Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting America's Virginia Giuffre, back when she was 17. The Duke settled his civil lawsuit out of court earlier this year.

