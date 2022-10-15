Prince Harry likely won’t publish his book for THIS reason

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir may never be published, a royal expert and biographer has claimed.



This was claimed by royal biographer Tina Brown at the Henley Literary Festival recently.

Sharing her thoughts about Prince Harry’s book, Tina said, “There is no way back’ if he does.

The Cheat Sheet, quoting Brown as saying that it is very likely that Prince Harry won’t publish his memoir for fear he won’t be able to return to the royal family after he airs more dirty laundry.

“They are now in this bind, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it.”

She continued, “If the book continues, I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return.”