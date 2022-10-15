King Charles likely to ban Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from coronation

King Charles will reportedly ban Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from his coronation next year if his much-anticipated memoir targets Queen Consort Camilla.



A royal source told Daily Beast, “It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla.”

Page Six reported King Charles is “incredibly protective” of his second wife Camilla.

The Mercury News, citing King Charles friend, reported “Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public.”

The report claims, what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say and do in the next couple months in their Netflix docu-series or in Harry’s memoir will determine whether they get invited to King Charles’ coronation as well as shaping their relationship with the royal family “for the rest of their lives.”