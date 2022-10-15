 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles to back inquiry into 539-year-old murder mystery?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

King Charles to back inquiry into 539-year-old murder mystery?
King Charles to back inquiry into 539-year-old murder mystery?

King Charles III is expected to back the lunch of a DNA investigation related to the 539-year-old “Princes in the Tower” murder mystery.

According to The Mirror, the new monarch is said to be interested in plans to test bones believed to be of Prince Edward and Prince Richard.

The two boys were imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483 by their scheming uncle.

Speaking at Sandon Literature Festival in Staffordshire, Tracy Borman, joint curator of Historic Royal Palaces, said: “He has said he would like an investigation to go ahead, so that we can determine, once and for all, how the young royals died.”

The mystery which left historians baffled for decades was also explored largely by William Shakespeare’s play Richard III however Queen Elizabeth II never permitted testing of the remains.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’
Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue

Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue
Ed Sheeran talks about 2012 photo with the late Queen Elizabeth II

Ed Sheeran talks about 2012 photo with the late Queen Elizabeth II

'Tough-looking' Prince William 'mental health' has taken a hit due to Harry

'Tough-looking' Prince William 'mental health' has taken a hit due to Harry
Gigi Hadid reflects on being a fashion brand founder, ‘you can’t model forever’

Gigi Hadid reflects on being a fashion brand founder, ‘you can’t model forever’
Ed Sheeran reveals Queen Golden Jubilee’s impact on his music

Ed Sheeran reveals Queen Golden Jubilee’s impact on his music
Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram with a cryptic message amid Adam Levine affair accusations

Behati Prinsloo returns to Instagram with a cryptic message amid Adam Levine affair accusations
Royal Mail unveils plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs

Royal Mail unveils plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs