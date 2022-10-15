King Charles to back inquiry into 539-year-old murder mystery?

King Charles III is expected to back the lunch of a DNA investigation related to the 539-year-old “Princes in the Tower” murder mystery.

According to The Mirror, the new monarch is said to be interested in plans to test bones believed to be of Prince Edward and Prince Richard.

The two boys were imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483 by their scheming uncle.

Speaking at Sandon Literature Festival in Staffordshire, Tracy Borman, joint curator of Historic Royal Palaces, said: “He has said he would like an investigation to go ahead, so that we can determine, once and for all, how the young royals died.”

The mystery which left historians baffled for decades was also explored largely by William Shakespeare’s play Richard III however Queen Elizabeth II never permitted testing of the remains.