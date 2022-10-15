Man admits sexually assaulting woman in Queen mourner queue

FileFootage

A man admitted sexually assaulting a woman in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.



Reports on Friday confirmed that the 20-year-old Adeshina Adio exposed himself and pushed in the mourner from behind in line at Victoria Tower Gardens.

According to the Independent, Adeshina admitted that he jumped into the River Thames to evade arrest however police later detained him.

“What Adio did was disgusting, especially given the sombre nature of the event and the dignity of the vast majority of people attending the lying-in-state during the period of national mourning," the court heard.

Adeshina, who pleaded guilty, has eight previous convictions for 29 offences, the report added.

He allegedly targeted two women who were among around 250,000 people waiting in line to pay respects to the late monarch ahead of her state funeral.

“The victim was so concerned about his behaviour that she and her sister tried to form a barrier to prevent him reaching others in the queue. They alerted the security staff who called the police," the court was told.