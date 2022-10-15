Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘fear factor is off the scale’

Experts warn the ‘fear factor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s memoir is ‘off the charts’.

A royal insider issued these claims to biographer and royal author Dan Wootton.

The source started off by saying, “The fear factor around this book is off the scale. Of course, the households publicly say they are not interested and have no plans to comment on any royal book because so many are published; but there's never been a situation quite like this.”

According to the Daily Mail, “Even when the Princess of Wales cooperated with Andrew Morton, she had the veneer of deniability. These are Harry's own words. They might want to remain above the fray, but that could become impossible depending what bombshells are unleashed.”

“Clarence House and Kensington Palace now accept their principles will be in the firing line. There is an expectation that the Queen and Prince Philip will be lovingly praised.”

“But there is also an increasing confidence that Prince Andrew and his former wife will be left alone. Harry and Meghan are thought to be very conscious of the impact the Epstein scandal has had on Beatrice and Eugenie. They won't want to add to the pile on.”

“Meghan is also very fond of Sarah, the Duchess of York, who she feels has had a not too dissimilar journey. They're not expected to bear the brunt of Harry's anger and frustration with the royal establishment.”