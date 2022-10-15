‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ lands second highest rating on IMDb

 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Bakhtawar Ahmed






The Legend of Maula Jatt is not just ruling the cinemas in Pakistan but also earning massive praise on international forums.

While Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat's magnum opus has already won the hearts of fans, it has become the second highest rated Pakistani film on Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

TLoMJ is currently holding a rating of 9.4 on IMDb. The film has secured second spot on IMDb rating on the third day of its global release.

The action drama, featuring Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in lead roles, has opened to rave reviews by critics and filmmakers soon after making a grand entry on the screens on October 13.

It is pertinent to mention TLoMJ’s budget is between Rs 45 to Rs 55 crore, which makes it highly budgeted film in the history of Pakistani cinema.

Besides Fawad and Hamza, TLoMJ stars Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan and Saima Baloch in supporting roles.

TLoMJ is a Pakistani Punjabi language action drama film directed and written by Lashari under the production banner of Encyclomedia. It is a reboot of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt.

