Saturday Oct 15 2022
‘Is this reset?’: Biden statement failure of govt’s foreign policy, says Imran Khan

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —Courtesy PTI Twitter
  • Imran Khan slams Shehbaz Sharif's government over Biden statement.
  • Says Unlike Pakistan, US has been involved in wars.
  • Pakistan has one of the most secure nuclear command and control systems, says PTI chairman.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan held Saturday the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responsible for US President Joe Biden’s controversial statement regarding the nuclear programme, saying it shows the total failure of the imported government’s foreign policy.

While the Foreign Office mulls an official response to the US president's comments, the former prime minister took to Twitter and said this government has broken all records for incompetence.

Joe Biden has alleged that Pakistan's nuclear programme lacks "cohesion" and referred to the country as "one of the most dangerous countries" while he was speaking about the aggressive attitude of Russia and China at a democratic congressional campaign committee reception.

"Did anybody think we would be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan," Biden said.

Terming the US president’s comments as an “unwarranted conclusion” of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, the former premier asked about the information Biden got to make such a statement on the country’s capability, and added: “….having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems”.

“Unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp post-nuclearisation?” he further asked.

The PTI chairman also slammed the incumbent government and said this Biden statement shows the total failure of the imported government's foreign policy and its claims of reset of relations with the US.

“Is this the ‘reset’?”

This govt has broken all records for incompetence, he further said.

The PTI chairman said that his greatest worry is that apart from leading the country to economic ruin and NRO II for themselves, giving a license to white-collar criminals to plunder the country, this government will also end up completely compromising national security.

