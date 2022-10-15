 
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Brad Pitt ‘protective’ mother does not want son to date Emily Ratajkowski

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Brad Pitt’s mother Jane Etta Pitt reportedly warned the star against dating newly single Emily Ratajkowski after his previous marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie ended in divorce.

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that the mom of the Bullet Train star is worried that Pitt would get his heart broken again after two failed marriages.

“She doesn’t have anything against Emily, but she’s protective of her son and doesn’t want him to get his heart broken again after two very public divorces, especially as Emily has only just started her own divorce proceedings,” the source told the outlet.

This comes following rumours that Pitt is romantically involved with the model after she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

However, an insider close to the Hollywood hunk told Entertainment Tonight that the duo is dating casually and are not serious about their relationship.

"Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source said 

"Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now.”

