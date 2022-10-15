Netflix releases Top 10 full list of Movies, TV Shows, Series

Netflix finally breaks down its complete list of all the Top 10 Movies, TV Shows and Series trending right now on the streaming service.

The full list of all Netflix releases include;

TV Shows:

The Watcher

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Midnight Club

The Blacklist

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

The Sinner

The Empress

Bling Empire

Oddballs

Wielka woda

Movies:

Luckiest Girl Alive

Blackout

Megamind

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

The Redeem Team

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Last Seen Alive

17 Again

Sing 2

Old People

Kids: