Saturday Oct 15 2022
Netflix releases Top 10 full list of Movies, TV Shows, Series

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Netflix finally breaks down its complete list of all the Top 10 Movies, TV Shows and Series trending right now on the streaming service.

The full list of all Netflix releases include;

TV Shows:

  • The Watcher
  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Midnight Club
  • The Blacklist
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
  • The Sinner
  • The Empress
  • Bling Empire
  • Oddballs
  • Wielka woda

Movies:

  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Blackout
  • Megamind
  • Mr. Harrigan's Phone
  • The Redeem Team
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Last Seen Alive
  • 17 Again
  • Sing 2
  • Old People

Kids:

  • Megamind
  • Oddballs
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • CoComelon
  • Sing 2
  • Island of the Sea Wolves
  • Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Nailed It!
  • Charlotte's Web

