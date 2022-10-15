 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle wanted institution ‘judged’: ‘Led trail of evidence’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle ‘led a trial of evidence’ to force people into thinking the Firm ‘forced’ her out.

Royal author and biographer Valentine Low issued these shocking claims.

According to a report by the Daily Mail he weighed in on these revelations and quoted a source who explained, “This was inevitable: HR is there to deal with employee issues, not members of the Royal Family.”

“Meghan would presumably have known that, so what was she doing there? Laying a trail of evidence, would be the cynical answer.”

Before concluding the former staffer also told Low, “Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy.”

