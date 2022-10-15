 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze in vinyl black dress as she steps out with Travis Scott

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out for a romantic date night in West Hollywood on Thursday and the internet cannot stop talking about her gorgeous look.

The Kardashians star, 25, looked absolutely gorgeous as she arrived holding hands with her partner at Craig’s restaurant.

While the rapper, 31, opted for a casual look, the Kylie Cosmetics founder grabbed massive attention for her stunning outfit for the evening.

Kylie donned a black figure-hugging latex minidress, which was adorned with a flower design on the side. She paired the outfit with matching knee-high boots.

Kylie and Travis stepped out for dinner without their two children, daughter Stormi, four, and a baby boy whose name has not been revealed.

The reality TV star posted pictures of her outfit on her Instagram with the caption, "Spooky season."

Fans flooded the comments section as they loved Kylie’s latest look. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian replied twice on her post. First, she wrote "just wow" and then added, "Are you ok?"

