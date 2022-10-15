Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane battled with degenerative joint disease prior to death

 
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72 on Friday.

According to Mirror UK, the late actor’s manager Belina Wright confirmed his death; however, she did not provide the reason for his demise.

Before his death, Robbie, who is best known for his role as Hagrid in HP franchise, told British tabloid Daily Star that he had been diagnosed with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative joint disease.

“I'm in constant pain all day,” said late actor while continued, “I had an exploratory operation and they discovered I had no cartilage left in one of my knees. It's completely disintegrated.”

The actor revealed that the disease had limited his mobility as he used to walk stick and a wheelchair.

Reportedly, the actor underwent an operation after which he was able to find some relief from “horrible pain”.

"I had no cartilage in my knee. It was bone on bone. It was just horrible. The relief from that pain since the operation and being able to sleep has changed my life,” mentioned Robbie.

Following his death news, HP author JK Rowling and stars Emma Watson as well as Daniel Radcliffe mourn the loss of the late actor. 

