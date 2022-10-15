Kanye West’s new girlfriend Juliana Nalu steps outside in style: Photos

Kanye West’s new Brazilian model girlfriend Juliana Nalu steps outside in style: Photos

Kanye West’s new Brazilian model girlfriend Juliana Nalu cut a chic figure in shorts as she enjoyed shopping on Thursday.



The 24-year-old Brazilian model - who is romantically linked to the 45-year-old artist - put on a stylish display as she hit iconic The Original Farmers Market on Thursday.

Juliana was pictured with her small dog as she perused the historic market with trendy shops and restaurants in a pair of tiny clinging grey bicycle shorts.

Meanwhile, Juliana's modeling career has taken off, with the stunning Brazilian-born beauty landing a campaign with swimwear brand FAE.

Kanye West, 45, has been seen on multiple occasions with model Juliana.

The rapper and the model were seen checking into a hotel together in Beverly Hills on Thursday and grabbing dinner on Saturday night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The duo were seen heading inside a clothing warehouse together as well.

On Monday they went to the movies together, with Juliana holding onto Kanye's arm as they left.