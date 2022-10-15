 
Saturday Oct 15, 2022
Shefali Shah reveals she was told she looked like Sridevi

Shefali Shah talked about the late actor Sridevi in a recent interview. Shefali said that she was obsessed with Sridevi and was often told that she looked like her, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shefali Shah said that she was obsessed with Sridevi to such a point that she started imitating her after being told that she looked like her. However, she stopped imitating the late actress once she realized that there could never be another Sridevi.

Shefali told Indian Express, "I must add that my biggest inspiration, actually I was just obsessed with Sridevi ji. I was also told that I looked like her and then slowly I started imitating her."

She further added, "Thankfully, wisdom came knocking one day and I was like what am I doing? There can’t be another Sridevi, so stop it. That way it wouldn’t have become my calling as I was trying to be somebody else. "

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali Shah was last seen in Doctor G which was released in theatres on October 14.

