Sunday Oct 16 2022
Harry and Meghan's friend mocks Prince William for criticizing 'The Crown''

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Harry and Meghans friend mocks Prince William for criticizing The Crown

Royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie has dismissed criticism against Netflix show "The Crown".

The author of "Finding Freedom" took a dig at Prince William on Saturday while commenting on an article headlined, "Prince William angers as The Crown profits from pain of Diana in BBC interview."

He tweeted a screenshot of the headline with caption, "And the outlets they work with haven't?

In another tweet, he said, "And before certain people start throwing things, I fully acknowledge that ALL platforms covering royal news (and royal reporters, including myself) profit from the ups and downs of Royal Family members. I just find all the pearl-clutching about The Crown a massive eye-roll."


