Sunday Oct 16 2022
'Prince Andrew more popular than Liz Truss '

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Prince Andrew more popular than Liz Truss

Royal correspondent Richard Eden on Friday shared results of a poll which he said show Prince Andre is more popular than British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Some cheering news for Prince Andrew for a change: he's more popular than the British Prime Minister Liz Truss."

Royal correspondent for Newsweek Jack Royston said in a tweet, "Latest from People Polling compared to YouGov Q2 data suggests more people have a favorable view of Prince Andrew than Liz Truss. She's still higher on net figs as more people dislike him. But mini budget approaching "too Honourable" levels of catastrophe."

Author Angela Levin said, "Polling has been proven to get things quite wrong."


