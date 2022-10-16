 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa has become 'quite selfish' in first year without relationship

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Dua Lipa is taking a break from dating to focus on herself.

Speaking to Mirro.co.uk, the songstress confessed she is shifting focus in her life and is being 'quite selfish.'

“For me, this is the first year I have not been in a relationship for a very long time. It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

Dua continues she has replaced dating with personal care.

She said: “Yoga is the best. It has completely changed my life, for sure.

“Having that hour to yourself to not think about anything and just focus on your body… I do it every day and I just love it," she concluded.

The singer had been dating model Anwar Hadid for the past two years. The couple called it quits in early 2022.

