 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Consort Camilla sends off Queen's 'Paddington Bears' out of Palace

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla has paid a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and her Paddington bears.

The royal family's official Instagram account posted a new photo of King Charles' wife, smiling ear to ear with a bunch of Paddingtons, that were left for Her Majesty.

"Please look after this bear," the Palace began in the captions.

"The Queen Consort is pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, and will shortly find new loving homes with @barnardos_uk children’s services. The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best, before they are delivered to their new home.

They continued: "The bears are currently being well looked after at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and in the Royal Parks nursery located in Hyde Park.

"The photograph was taken by @chrisjacksongetty at Clarence House on 13 October 2022 - the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book," concluded the post.

This comes after Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8.

More From Entertainment:

Ghislaine Maxwell admits Prince Andrew is 'paying price' for her friendship

Ghislaine Maxwell admits Prince Andrew is 'paying price' for her friendship
Robbie Coltrane dubbed 'stupid boy' for putting on 'too much weight' before death

Robbie Coltrane dubbed 'stupid boy' for putting on 'too much weight' before death
Dua Lipa has become 'quite selfish' in first year without relationship

Dua Lipa has become 'quite selfish' in first year without relationship
Sarah Ferguson shares pictures with Queen's corgis as she turns 63

Sarah Ferguson shares pictures with Queen's corgis as she turns 63
Charles will remain 'The king without a palace'

Charles will remain 'The king without a palace'
'Prince Andrew more popular than Liz Truss '

'Prince Andrew more popular than Liz Truss '
Harry and Meghan's friend mocks Prince William for criticizing 'The Crown''

Harry and Meghan's friend mocks Prince William for criticizing 'The Crown''
Ghislaine Maxwell opens up about Prince Andrew and Virginia's photograph

Ghislaine Maxwell opens up about Prince Andrew and Virginia's photograph

Queen Consort releases picture with teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Consort releases picture with teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III decides on Archie, Lilibet's royal titles

King Charles III decides on Archie, Lilibet's royal titles
Ed Sheeran, Elton John wow guests with performance at Robert Kraft 's wedding

Ed Sheeran, Elton John wow guests with performance at Robert Kraft 's wedding
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing with her video in a glittering silver outfit

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing with her video in a glittering silver outfit