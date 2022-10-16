Hema Malini's 74th birthday: A tribute to the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood

Hema Malini married renowned actor Dharmendra

The Dream Girl of the Hindi Film Industry, Hema Malini celebrates her 74th birthday today.

The actress made her acting debut at the age of 15 with a Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam 1963, since then she has been ruling the hearts of millions of people.

Amidst her career, she got connected with actor Dharmendra and married him in 1980. The couple have two daughters; Ahana Deol and Esha Deol.

As per PinkVilla, Hema contributed a lot in the film industry and for her tremendous offerings, she has been awarded with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award in 2021 by the government at the 52nd International Film Festival of India.

Take a look at her out-class films that helped the Indian Film Industry to boost:

Sapno Ka Saudagar 1968

Hema Mailin’s debut film in the Indian Film Industry directed by Mahesh Kaul. The film featured actors: Raj Kapoor, Tanuja, Nadira and Hema Malini in key roles. Through this movie, Malini earned the title of Dream Girl.

Johny Mera Naam 1970

The film had a crime-thriller genre directed by Vijay Anand. Apart from Hema, the film also starred Dev Anand, Pran Jeevan, Premnath, Iftekhar and IS Johar in lead roles. The film’s plot was based on a cat and mouse chase between a police officer and gangsters.

Sholay 1975

Sholay is one of the most popular and hit movie of the actresses career. The story revolved around the life of two best friends Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). The two of them work on a mission of capturing Gabbar (Dacoit Amjad Khan). Jaya Bahduri and Hema Malini play the love interest of Jai and Veeru in the film.

Baghban 2003

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s starrer film is an emotional rollercoaster ride directed by Ravi Chopra. The film shows that the couple gets old and becomes dependent on their children for their future.



