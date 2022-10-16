Prince Harry needs to 'tread carefully' with memoir after Meghan 'stole the show'

File Footage

Prince Harry has been issued a dire warning about how "burning bridges is never a good thing" and is being urged to "tread carefully" with his memoir.



Royal commentator Natalie Oliveri issued these insights in a column for Honey Nine, an Australian website.

He began by issuing a warning about how Prince Harry should "tread carefully" with the upcoming memoir and wrote, "While Harry has every right to put forward his life story, he must tread carefully."

"The book will, no doubt, be an instant best-seller. Despite any rumoured edits, publishers will ensure the book contains juicy anecdotes to justify Harry's hefty paycheck."

"But the Duke of Sussex will know that Brown is right in some regard: if he ever wants to return to royal life in some form, he must be careful in what he says. Burning bridges is never a good thing."