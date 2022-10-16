 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry needs to 'tread carefully' with memoir after Meghan 'stole the show'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has been issued a dire warning about how "burning bridges is never a good thing" and is being urged to "tread carefully" with his memoir.

Royal commentator Natalie Oliveri issued these insights in a column for Honey Nine, an Australian website.

He began by issuing a warning about how Prince Harry should "tread carefully" with the upcoming memoir and wrote, "While Harry has every right to put forward his life story, he must tread carefully."

"The book will, no doubt, be an instant best-seller. Despite any rumoured edits, publishers will ensure the book contains juicy anecdotes to justify Harry's hefty paycheck."

"But the Duke of Sussex will know that Brown is right in some regard: if he ever wants to return to royal life in some form, he must be careful in what he says. Burning bridges is never a good thing."

More From Entertainment:

WATCH The Quick Style put on a spectacular show during concert in UAE

WATCH The Quick Style put on a spectacular show during concert in UAE
Prince Harry 'rejected' Queen Elizabeth 'days' before death

Prince Harry 'rejected' Queen Elizabeth 'days' before death
Selena Gomez looks drop dead gorgeous in black at the Academy Museum Gala

Selena Gomez looks drop dead gorgeous in black at the Academy Museum Gala
John Legend shares how he feels about Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Exit

John Legend shares how he feels about Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Exit
BTS throws free concert to promote South Korea’s World Expo bid

BTS throws free concert to promote South Korea’s World Expo bid
Justin and Hailey Bieber sending a cryptic message to Kanye West?

Justin and Hailey Bieber sending a cryptic message to Kanye West?
'Sassy' Meghan Markle convinced King Charles for 'quick friendship'

'Sassy' Meghan Markle convinced King Charles for 'quick friendship'
Drake and The Weeknd boycott the Grammys second year in a row

Drake and The Weeknd boycott the Grammys second year in a row

King Charles 'waiting' how 'Denmark plays out' before passing Archie title verdict

King Charles 'waiting' how 'Denmark plays out' before passing Archie title verdict