Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's docuseries has Netflix 'butting heads'

File Footage

Royal sources fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly 'starting to butt heads' with Netflix over their upcoming docuseries.



A well-placed source brought these revelations to light in in their latest interview with the New York Post.

The source was quoted saying, "A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written (in his book), so that was an issue."

"Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided for their own project."

The couple is also rumored to planning cameo conversations about King Charles, Camilla and Prince William.

A seperate source later chimed in as well and admitted, “Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio — the stuff that enables it to launch.”