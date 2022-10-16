 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles faces another major challenge within royal family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

King Charles faces another major challenge within royal family?

King Charles is reportedly facing a challenge as he loses control over members of the royal family who desperately need money.

Royal expert Daniela Elser, in her opinion for New Zealand Herald claimed this after the husband of Princess Anne's daughter Zara, is reportedly set to appear on the British version of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

She wrote the opinion piece with similar title: “King Charles's nightmare as royal signs up to do I'm a Celebrity.”

Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen, will now take place next May.

Charles will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6 in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years, Buckingham Palace said last week.

