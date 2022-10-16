Emily Ratajkowski amps up glamour in animal print midi skirt as she heads to SNL

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski cut a glamorous figure on Saturday evening as she headed out to the Saturday Night Live after-party in New York.

The model, 31, looked statuesque as she posed in a tiger-printed midi skirt, showing off her toned midriff as it sat low on her waist.

She was joined by pals as they headed to the bash, after watching the show to support pal Megan Thee Stallion - who was the guest host.

Emily’s printed denim skirt was complemented by the chocolate brown shirt, which she left undone and tied together in a centre bow.

The beauty added a pair of leather, knee-high boots to the look adding inches to her height with a small kitten heel.

The British-American star walked alongside pal Ziwe Fumudoh for the night out, who looked smashing in a bright yellow dungaree-style boiler suit.

She paired the bright number with a cropped black T-shirt, as the ladies walked alongside Kat Mendenhall.

The trio appeared in high spirits while watching SNL earlier in the evening, with Emily posting snaps from the show to her 29.5M Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt’s mom Jane Etta Pitt does not want the star to date Emily Ratajkowski after messy public divorces from Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that the mom of the Bullet Train star is worried that Pitt would get his heart broken again after two failed marriages.



