'Massive rigging': Bilour refuses to accept Peshawar by-election result

PESHAWAR: ANP's candidate from NA-31 Peshawar-V Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour Sunday refused to accept the by-election result, as he accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of "massive rigging".

PTI Chairman Imran Khan won the NA-31 Peshawar-V seat by a margin of more than 25,000 votes after beating Bilour, as per the unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Khan bagged 57,824 to defeat his rival, according to unofficial results, with Bilour securing 32,253 votes.

Talking to Geo News, Bilour said: “Provincial government defeated me. I do not accept defeat.”

In the by-election, the provincial government’s machinery was extensively used against me, Bilour said, adding: “The government deployed his people inside and outside the polling stations.

“Imran Khan's popularity is clearly on the decline,” said the ANP leader.