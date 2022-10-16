 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Massive rigging': Bilour refuses to accept Peshawar by-election result

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

ANP leader and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour gestures during an interview in this undated photo. — AFP/File
ANP leader and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour gestures during an interview in this undated photo. — AFP/File

  • "I do not accept defeat," ANP's Ghulam Bilour says.
  • Imran Khan beats Bilour by more than 25,000 votes.
  • PTI Chairman Khan bagged 57,824 to defeat his rival.

PESHAWAR: ANP's candidate from NA-31 Peshawar-V Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour Sunday refused to accept the by-election result, as he accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of "massive rigging".

PTI Chairman Imran Khan won the NA-31 Peshawar-V seat by a margin of more than 25,000 votes after beating Bilour, as per the unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Khan bagged 57,824 to defeat his rival, according to unofficial results, with Bilour securing 32,253 votes.

Talking to Geo News, Bilour said: “Provincial government defeated me. I do not accept defeat.”

In the by-election, the provincial government’s machinery was extensively used against me, Bilour said, adding: “The government deployed his people inside and outside the polling stations.

“Imran Khan's popularity is clearly on the decline,” said the ANP leader.

