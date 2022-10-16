Kim Kardashian looks COOL & COMPOSED with son Saint after foiled home invasion

Kim Kardashian looked cool and composed during her recent outing with her son Saint, six, in Los Angeles this Saturday after a scary incident.

An intruder nearly made it into Kim's Hidden Hills mansion Saturday morning before he was arrested by security.

As The Kardashians star was spotted out and about with her eldest son, news broke about the man who was just barely prevented from entering her home.

He mysteriously managed to get through the entrance of her gated community and onto her estate, where the guards halted him mere steps from Kim's door.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Security were able to subdue the man after a tussle and he was arrested that morning around 11 am, sources informed TMZ.

It is not currently known whether Kim or her children - North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three - were on the property at the time.