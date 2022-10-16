Imran Khan will not return to NA after winning elections, says Asad Umar

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar addressing a press conference in Islamabad as the votes are counted for Sunday's by-election on October 16, 2022. — YouTube/GeoNews/Screengrab

Asad Umar says by-election is "referendum" in Imran Khan's favour.

“Our only demand is to give people the right to vote,” PTI leader says.

“Is there any ambiguity in the minds of the decision-makers?"

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said Sunday that his party's chairman Imran Khan would not return to the National Assembly after winning the latest by-elections — where he is expected to win several seats.

In conversation with journalists as the election results were pouring in, Umar said: "Today's election was a referendum. Imran Khan will not return to the assembly after winning and he will also not take the oath."

“Our only demand is to give people the right to vote,” the senior PTI leader said.

The former federal minister said the party's chairman has directed all workers to observe "Youm-e-Tashakur".

After reclaiming multiple seats in the by-polls, the PTI secretary-general said that decision-makers should realise their mistake. He asked: “Is there any ambiguity in the minds of the decision-makers?"

He expressed hope that the people in power would take a decision without putting the public in trouble.

The public expressed its anger for what they suffered during the past six months, he added. The PTI leader said that people have rejected the "incompetent mafia" and the "market" set up in Sindh House.



The people have understood that Pakistan has reached an important turning point, Umar said, adding that the people have two options — join the war of "foreign countries" or take decisions in line with national interests.