Monday Oct 17 2022
'Stranger Things' actor Caleb McLaughlin reveals his loved DC superhero

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin would love to play Static Shock in DC, he revealed in a recent interaction.

According to the report, the 21-year-old is speaking during a Q+A at 2022’s Heroes Comic Con in Brussels, where the actor revealed his most loved superhero, “What other movie would I like… I want to do a superhero film,” said McLaughlin, adding, “I would love to play Static Shock honestly.”

The Concrete Cowboy actor further explained his response, “I’m really open to being any character. I feel like I can play anybody. I feel like how I pick my films is really what speaks to me.

“I’m also developing other projects myself that will be coming out. It’s just whatever project speaks to me and my creativity.”

Moreover, a Static Shock film was announced in 2020, with Michael B Jordan roped in to play the titular character.

