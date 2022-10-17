Victoria and David Beckham shower Brooklyn with love amid 'rift' with Nicola Peltz

Legendary footballer David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria reminded their eldest son Brooklyn of happy family moments amid 'feud' with Nicola Peltz.

Victoria and David have shared sweet snaps of their son with other children to Instagram, captioning "we love you Brooklyn".

Brooklyn's parents have adopted the right strategy to melt heart of their eldest son as they showed off their love for him on social media amid rumours of an ongoing feud with his wife, Nicola Peltz.



Beckham, 47, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of throwback pictures with Brooklyn from a previous family holiday, apparently trying to remind his eldest son of happy family moments.

One sweet snap saw Brooklyn, 23, cuddle up to his youngest sibling, his sister Harper, 11, during a safari experience. While another photo saw the four Beckham kids, including Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, out on a hike together with their famous parents during a recent family getaway.

Victoria Beckham reposted her husband David's sweet post to her Instagram Stories with the message as she penned: "We love you Brooklyn."

Brooklyn's proud parents' gushing post comes amid ongoing rumours of a family feud between Victoria and her daughter-in-law, Nicola.