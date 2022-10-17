Prince Harry and Meghan criticised' for 'complaining' about 'mistreatment' at Queen's funeral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friends in London are whispering that the couple have been complaining they were snubbed and mistreated at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, according to a report.

The report said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex complained that the family wasn’t as welcoming as they should have been.

Commenting on the report, royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Are H and M marking the royals out of ten for how warmly they should have welcomed them? The funeral was about the Queen not them. Endless moaning.