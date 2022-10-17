Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez put an end to their rift

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez embraced as they posed for the camera at Academy Museum Gala, putting rumors of a rift to rest.

The stars have long been rumored to have fallen out over their shared romantic interest in singer Justin Bieber.

Gomez had a lengthy on-off relationship with the Canadian singer for years before splitting up in 2018 before Bieber and the model got married.

They were all smiles at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday night.

A photo shared by photographer Tyrell Hampton sees Bieber, 25, and Gomez, 30, embracing as they pose for the camera.

"Plot twist," Hamton captioned the eyebrow-raising photo, which has quickly fueled social media chatter about the state of the women's relationship.

"Nature is healing," quipped fashion editor Chrissy Rutherford, while 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman commented, "Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic."